elephant
Elephant race and flying man bring down the curtain on India’s 'Rural Olympics'
A grand elephant race and a man flying in a power glider over thousands of spectators ended the annual rural sports spectacle in India on Sunday.
Say NO to illegal wildlife products!
The illegal wildlife trade is an urgent problem. A more urgent problem than most of us realize.
Why the Vietnamese have an appetite for ivory and rhino horn
The rarer it is, the more valuable people believe it to be, leaving little hope for the country's remaining giants.
July 27, 2017 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
Thailand leads the pack for Asia's abused tourist elephants
Of the 2,923 elephants WAP documented working within Asia's tourism trade, 2,198 were found in Thailand alone.
July 06, 2017 | 02:38 pm GMT+7
Skin cure fad driving Myanmar elephant poaching surge: WWF
'If the current trend continues then you're going to lose the wild elephant population in the next 1-2 years.'
June 05, 2017 | 04:57 pm GMT+7
Elephants are insomniacs, sleeping just 2 hours a night
Elephants sleep standing or lying down, influenced by temperature and humidity rather than sunrise or sunset.
March 02, 2017 | 09:24 am GMT+7
The skin cure fad threatening Myanmar's elephants
'Elephant's skin can cure skin diseases like eczema.'
January 22, 2017 | 09:57 am GMT+7
Survival of the unfittest: Vietnam's disappearing elephants
There are currently fewer than 100 elephants left in the wild and just 80 or so in captivity.
December 21, 2016 | 04:06 pm GMT+7
Baby elephant tries to 'wake up' dying mother
Video reportedly shows a young and distressed elephant calf in India's northeastern Assam state standing at its mothers side after the two fell into a construction ditch, leaving ...
November 26, 2016 | 11:56 am GMT+7
Elephant with 'saber-tooth' tusks found in Malaysia
"The tusks resemble the prehistoric saber-tooth tiger, but of course, they are not related."
August 15, 2016 | 10:52 am GMT+7
Festivals in Vietnam: not for the faint-hearted
Pig murder, racing elephants and a violent ball skirmish: take your adrenaline-rush pick.
July 17, 2016 | 11:00 am GMT+7
Famed U.S. circus act packs up trunks and retires
Elephants are preparing to take their final bow at the Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey Circus, ending a 145-year spectacle that delighted fans and enraged animal activists. For ...
April 30, 2016 | 08:04 pm GMT+7
Wild elephant destroys motorbike
A wild elephant appeared on a road in the Dong Nai Culture And Nature Reserve on the morning of April 11, violently destroying a passing motorbike and causing dozens of locals to ...
April 12, 2016 | 02:54 pm GMT+7
Rampaging elephant forces tens of villagers run for their lives in Dong Nai
A wild elephant emerging out of the blue from the forest went on a rampage that forced tens of villagers in Phu Ly Commune, Vinh Cuu District in the southern province of Dong Nai ...
April 12, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
