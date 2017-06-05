VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Skin cure fad driving Myanmar elephant poaching surge: WWF

By AFP   June 5, 2017 | 04:57 pm GMT+7
Skin cure fad driving Myanmar elephant poaching surge: WWF
a chunk of dried elephant skin being displayed at a traditional medicine shop in the sprawling grounds of Golden Rock pagoda in Mount Kyaikhteeyoe, a major religious pilgrimage site for Myanmar Buddhists. Photo by AFP/Romeo Gacad

'If the current trend continues then you're going to lose the wild elephant population in the next 1-2 years.'

Myanmar's wild elephants are being poached in record numbers with at least 20 killed this year due to surging demand for their hide, WWF said Monday, warning the species is facing a "crisis".

Hunters are increasingly targeting mothers and calves, using poisoned arrows to inflict a slow and agonizing death before stripping them of their skin, the wildlife group said.

At least 20 elephant corpses have been found stripped of their skin in two sites the wildlife NGO monitors so far in 2017 -- more than are usually killed in a whole year.

Global wildlife law enforcement specialist Rohit Singh said poaching at the Bago Yoma and the Irrawaddy Delta sites, both in the south, had reached crisis point.

"If the current trend continues then you're going to lose the wild elephant population (in these areas) in the next 1-2 years," he told AFP.

"The sex ratio was already screwed up so any more pressure on young or breeding females will have serious, serious implications."

Elephant skin has become one of the latest animal products to be touted by some as having medical properties, although there is no scientific support for those claims.

WWF estimates there are 1,400-2,000 elephants roaming wild in Myanmar, thought to be the second-largest population in Southeast Asia after Thailand.

But their numbers have dwindled as Myanmar has emerged as a key hub in the $20 billion a year global wildlife trafficking trade.

Myanmar's government said in January that elephant poaching has jumped tenfold in recent years, driven by growing demand for skin and body parts used in traditional medicine.

AFP reporters who visited a wildlife market hidden behind Myanmar's famed "Golden Rock" pilgrimage site earlier this year saw chunks of the hide on sale for a few dollars a square inch.

Vendors promised that a paste made of its ash and coconut oil would cure eczema, while ground up elephant teeth would smooth and whiten skin.

But experts say the majority of elephant products go to feed neighboring China's inexhaustible taste for exotic animals.

Much of the trade runs through the country's lawless eastern periphery, controlled by a sophisticated criminal network who are thought to be armed and funded by powerful "kingpins" in China.

"It's organized crime, so we are dealing with organized criminal gangs," said Singh, adding that WWF was working with local communities and government to try to clamp down on poaching.

Related News:
Tags: Myanmar elephant wildlife
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top