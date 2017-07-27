VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Why the Vietnamese have an appetite for ivory and rhino horn

By Minh Trang   July 27, 2017 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
The rarer it is, the more valuable people believe it to be, leaving little hope for the country's remaining giants. 
Tags: rhino horns ivory elephant video
 
View more

Tricks of the trade: How drug smugglers attempt to sneak past Vietnamese police

Vietnamese town ravaged by heavy flooding

Tropical storm wreaks havoc in central Vietnam

The dirty business of rhino horn and ivory smuggling in Vietnam

 
go to top