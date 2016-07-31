VnExpress International
Why the Vietnamese have an appetite for ivory and rhino horn

The rarer it is, the more valuable people believe it to be, leaving little hope for the country's remaining giants. 

The dirty business of rhino horn and ivory smuggling in Vietnam

Vietnam is among the biggest markets in the world for the illicit trade. 

Alleged rhino horn smuggler busted at Vietnam airport

The contraband would have fetched around $200,000 on the black market.
July 31, 2016 | 04:43 pm GMT+7
 
