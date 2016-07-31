The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
rhino horns
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Why the Vietnamese have an appetite for ivory and rhino horn
The rarer it is, the more valuable people believe it to be, leaving little hope for the country's remaining giants.
The dirty business of rhino horn and ivory smuggling in Vietnam
Vietnam is among the biggest markets in the world for the illicit trade.
Alleged rhino horn smuggler busted at Vietnam airport
The contraband would have fetched around $200,000 on the black market.
July 31, 2016 | 04:43 pm GMT+7