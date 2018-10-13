VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam seizes 13 rhino horns shipped from South Africa

By Reuters, VnExpress   October 13, 2018 | 07:24 am GMT+7
Vietnam seizes 13 rhino horns shipped from South Africa
Vietnamese customs officials at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi seize 13 rhinoceros horns and related items from South Africa. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

Authorities in Vietnam seized 13 rhinoceros horns and related items from South Africa on Friday, just days after the seizure of 10 tons of illegal wildlife products.

Vietnam is a major consumer of rhino horn, which is believed to have medical powers, and a transit point for elephant ivory to consumers mostly in China and the United States, destined to be made into jewellery and home decorations.

The country bans trade in rhino horn, elephant ivory and pangolins, but weak law enforcement has allowed a black market to flourish and supply a global multi-billion-dollar industry in animal parts and exotic pets.

Authorities found nearly 34 kg (75 lb) of rhino horns was shipped by a sender in South Africa on a Qatar Airways flight to an individual in Hanoi who refused to pick up the package, local media reported.

Vietnam has cracked down on illegal wildlife products as part of its commitment to a conservation treaty, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

Last week, authorities in Da Nang in central Vietnam seized around 10 tons of ivory and pangolin scales hidden in a plastic waste container imported from Nigeria.

In 2016, the Southeast Asian nation carried out its first destruction of illegally traded ivory and rhino horn.

The dirty business of rhino horn and ivory smuggling in Vietnam 
 
 

Vietnam seizes 13 rhino horns shipped from South Africa

Related News:

Wildlife trade

Vietnam mafia ups role in ivory smuggling

Vietnam mafia ups role in ivory smuggling

Malaysia seizes record $12 mln rhino horn bound for Vietnam

Malaysia seizes record $12 mln rhino horn bound for Vietnam

Over 100 wildlife rangers died on duty in past year: WWF

Over 100 wildlife rangers died on duty in past year: WWF

See more
Tags: Vietnam rhino horns South Africa wild life products elephant ivory and pangolins Qatar Airways flight
 
Read more
Hanoi to launch second double-decker bus route

Hanoi to launch second double-decker bus route

South Korea to issue ten-year multi-entry visas to select Vietnamese groups

South Korea to issue ten-year multi-entry visas to select Vietnamese groups

Saigon becomes a top expat destination

Saigon becomes a top expat destination

Two Malaysian women caught with cocaine at Saigon airport

Two Malaysian women caught with cocaine at Saigon airport

Hanoi publicizes sex workers’ hangouts

Hanoi publicizes sex workers’ hangouts

Vietnamese football must target World Cup qualification: Fox Sports editor

Vietnamese football must target World Cup qualification: Fox Sports editor

1,000 warheads removed from abandoned house in central Vietnam

1,000 warheads removed from abandoned house in central Vietnam

 
go to top