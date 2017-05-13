The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Leading ivory trade investigator found dead in Kenya
A prominent American investigator was found dead in his Nairobi home, just before he was expected to publish a new expose on Asia's influence.
Elephant poaching in Africa falls but ivory seizures up: study
Global illegal ivory trade has remained relatively stable for six years.
Vietnam seizes 1.4 tons of African ivory smuggled via fishing boat
The shipment had arrived from Malaysia and was on its way to the north of the country.
September 20, 2017 | 11:34 am GMT+7
Saigon customs seize 1.3 tons of smuggled ivory
It's the first time Cat Lai Port officials have discovered a shipment hidden in barrels of asphalt.
September 07, 2017 | 11:18 am GMT+7
Bent Hanoi customs officer caught stealing ivory seized from smugglers
The customs warehouse manager tried to replace more than 150 kilos of ivory with a fake batch.
August 17, 2017 | 10:53 am GMT+7
Vietnamese man fined $7,000 for smuggling ivory accessories into Singapore
The man even used his family to try and carry the contraband through the airport.
August 03, 2017 | 11:19 am GMT+7
Malaysia seizes rare animal parts worth almost $1 mn
The tusks had been sent from Nigeria, and the cargo was listed as food items.
August 02, 2017 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
Why the Vietnamese have an appetite for ivory and rhino horn
The rarer it is, the more valuable people believe it to be, leaving little hope for the country's remaining giants.
July 27, 2017 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
Malaysia arrests Vietnamese man for 'ivory smuggling'
Authorities said the haul was worth about 300,000 ringgit (almost $70,000).
July 18, 2017 | 09:48 am GMT+7
Three tons of ivory seized in Vietnam
'This is the largest seizure of smuggled ivory ever in Thanh Hoa province.'
July 09, 2017 | 03:35 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese pensioner nabbed at Saigon airport for smuggling leopard skins and elephant parts
The illegal haul was cleverly hidden in her luggage and worth an estimated VND2 billion ($88,000).
May 14, 2017 | 08:25 pm GMT+7
Lion fangs found in passenger's sandals at Saigon airport
Airport security also discovered items made from ivory and bundles of elephant tail hair in the latest incident.
May 14, 2017 | 10:56 am GMT+7
Vietnam seizes ivory products, pangolin scales shipped from Africa
The illegal haul was hidden inside frozen salmon and tins of powdered milk.
May 04, 2017 | 09:39 pm GMT+7
Vietnam busts major wildlife trafficking ring
Two frozen tigers and 36 kilograms of rhino horn have been seized in Hanoi.
April 29, 2017 | 09:07 pm GMT+7
China shuts some ivory factories, Hong Kong seen as a loophole
It moves towards a formal ban on ivory sales by the end of the year.
April 01, 2017 | 02:05 pm GMT+7
