VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Man arrested with smuggled ivory, agarwood from Bangkok

By Phan Anh   November 4, 2019 | 02:07 pm GMT+7
Man arrested with smuggled ivory, agarwood from Bangkok
An elephant tusk and agarwood are seized from a man at Tan Son Nhat airport, HCMC, November 2, 2019. Photo courtesy of Vietnam News Agency.

A Vietnamese man was caught in Saigon Saturday with 1.8 kg of ivory and 22.5 kg agarwood that he'd brought from Bangkok.

Local reports said the 41-year-old man, whose name has not been revealed, was arrested after customs official checked his luggage at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

They found an entire elephant tusk and pieces of agarwood.

Authorities are investigating the incident further.

Several agarwood species are listed as potentially threatened by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), and their international trade has to be authorized with an export permit.

Vietnam outlawed ivory trade in 1992.

Wildlife products, including ivory, pangolin scales and rhino horns, are prized in Vietnam for decorative purposes or their use in traditional medicine. Elephant ivory is coveted because it can be fashioned into exotic jewelry.

Vietnam still considers wildlife trafficking a low-risk crime as its direct victims are not humans, Nguyen Huong, communications manager of the Wildlife Conservation Society – Vietnam Program, said at a wildlife trafficking conference in Hanoi last month.

Wildlife trade

'Victimless crime' notion in Vietnam undermines wildlife trafficking fight

'Victimless crime' notion in Vietnam undermines wildlife trafficking fight

Tiger weighing 240kg rescued from traffickers' claws in northern Vietnam

Tiger weighing 240kg rescued from traffickers' claws in northern Vietnam

Three Vietnam turtle species move closer to extinction

Three Vietnam turtle species move closer to extinction

See more
Tags: Vietnam ivory agarwood wildlife wildlife trafficking wildlife trade Saigon HCMC Ho Chi Minh Bangkok Thailand
 
Read more
Respect Vietnam's maritime economy, China told

Respect Vietnam's maritime economy, China told

Vietnam deputy foreign minister in UK to facilitate identification of trafficking victims

Vietnam deputy foreign minister in UK to facilitate identification of trafficking victims

China says ready to work with ASEAN for South China Sea peace

China says ready to work with ASEAN for South China Sea peace

Harrowing tales of horror: Migrant workers tell their stories

Harrowing tales of horror: Migrant workers tell their stories

Hanoi university uses textbook with sovereignty violating nine-dash line map

Hanoi university uses textbook with sovereignty violating nine-dash line map

Asia must quit 'coal addiction': UN chief

Asia must quit 'coal addiction': UN chief

US project to promote rooftop solar technology, electric vehicles

US project to promote rooftop solar technology, electric vehicles

 
go to top