Pandemic lull sees Hanoi Zoo baying for business

Visitor numbers have decreased by 80-90 percent over the same period last year due to the impact of Covid-19.

Pham Dinh Manh, head of the zoo’s technical department, said all staff have taken care of more than 700 animals as usual despite the drop.

The zoo, also called Thu Le Zoo, is about 5 km west of Hanoi's center and near Daewoo Hotel in Ba Dinh District's Kim Ma Street.