Eight-year-old driving car causes internet outrage
By
Phương Sơn - Nhung Nguyen
April 14, 2016 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
An eight-year-old boy was filmed by his own mum driving his family’s car in Vietnam’s northeastern province of Bac Can. The video was posted on the internet, causing pubic outrage.
Tags:
kid driving
dangerous
