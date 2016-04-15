Strong earthquake hits Japan, killing at least nine

By Reuters April 15, 2016 | 01:36 pm GMT+7

Residents in Kumamoto survey the damage after a magnitude-6 earthquake hit southwest Japan.At least nine people are dead, and more than 1,000 people were injured. The quake and aftershocks toppled houses and thousands of residents are without power. More than 44,000 people have evacuated to schools and community centres, where they were given food and shelter. But there were many who decided to stay home. A Japanese resident said, "I didn't go to any evacuation centre, I just brought out my blanket since I have a big yard". But it was a sleepless night for many."I was so surprised. Afterwards I couldn't sleep at all."Although the magnitude of this earthquake wasn't high, it was shallow -- its intensity was similar to Japan's devastating earthquake in 2011.