Sean Penn and Katy Perry turn out to support Sillicon Valley billionaire's cancer institute

By Reuters April 15, 2016 | 02:25 pm GMT+7

Celebrities including Sean Penn, Tom Hanks and Katy Perry turn out to hear stories of cancer sufferers at a gala for The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. Just hours after Silicon Valley billionaire Sean Parker announced a $250 million dollar grant to speed development of more effective cancer treatments, a star-studded event was held in Los Angeles in his honor where big names from film, music and even royalty turned out to pay homage to the man and his mission. Actor Sean Penn said "He's the thing we need. He's the most inventive, passionate, brilliant guy you can have who has the new age vision and traditional recognition of the needs we've had for a long time so what he's doing here is bold and exciting and deserves all the praise and support and gratitude it deserves." Silicon Valley billionaire, Sean Parker, said: "It was a field which wasn't getting enough attention and it wasn't getting enough funding and you have these incredible results in patients, the data was amazing and yet still the cancer establishment wasn't paying attention and wasn't funding so that's where it began trying to bring attention to this area of science which was working but people didn't know about it." The evening was wiled away with the VIPs and celebrities listening to talks from surviving patients and pioneers in cancer immunotherapy.