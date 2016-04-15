Stars rush to Tribeca Film Festival

By Reuters April 15, 2016 | 07:04 pm GMT+7

The New York festival opens with the documentary "First Monday in May."The Tribeca film festival kicked off in New York on Wednesday (April 13) with the documentary "First Monday in May."The film takes art and fashion fans inside the annual star-studded Met Gala which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York."To me what's revealing about the documentary is Andrew Bolton's genius," said U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Bolton has been the museum's curator of the Costume Institute since 2006."That's really why we wanted to do this documentary. It's a lot of attention given to the opening night and the party, but this is to me, what's revealed in this documentary is Andrew," added Wintour, who is a key part of the gala. For some, the night is bigger than the Oscars with stars from the world of music, art, fashion and acting all coming together. Bolton said having such an amazing platform to showcase the artistic side of fashion is a privilege."I think at the Met we're all about trying to put fashion within the wider artistic sort of realm. So for us it's sort of about trying to promote fashion as an art form," he said. An array of feature films, documentaries, TV shows, celebrity panels and immersive art installations will all be vying for attention during the 12 day festival. The festival, which will run from April 13-24, was co-founded by actor Robert De Niro in 2002 as a means of reviving New York's downtown district following the devastating Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.