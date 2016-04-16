Japan mounts rescue operation after second quake

By Reuters April 16, 2016 | 07:20 am GMT+7

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe orders a search and rescue operation after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck southern Japan early on Saturday, leaving at least one killed. Gavino Garay reports.It was the second earthquake to hit the southern city of Kumamoto in just over a day.The 7.3 earthquake struck southern Japan early in the morning on Saturday, killing at least one person, and injuring many more.Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has mounted a search and rescue operation. Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, said:"We are currently trying to assess the situation as best as we can, and rescue those in need."Japanese media reported that people were trapped under collapsed buildings, and fires and power outages have started as a result of the quake.The first quake hit the same area on Thursday, killing at least least nine people and injuring hundreds.