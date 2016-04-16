Troops deployed to quake-hit southern Japan

VnExpress International
By Reuters   April 16, 2016 | 09:34 am GMT+7
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe orders "government's full capacity" for a search and rescue effort after a second powerful earthquake hit southern Japan killing at least six, just a day after a quake killed nine people in the same region."I order to reinforce a great number of Self-Defense Force troops and other disaster relief officials to the earthquake-hit area to concentrate the government's full capacity into the rescue, evacuation and life-saving operations," Abe said. The magnitude 7.3 earthquake killed six, injured hundreds and brought down buildings, local media reported. Authorities warned of damage over a wide area, as reports came in of scores of people trapped in collapsed buildings, fires and power outages.Residents living near a dam were told to leave because of fears it might crumble, broadcaster NHK said.Saturday's tremor triggered a tsunami advisory, although it was later lifted and no irregularities were reported at three nuclear power plants in the area, a senior government official said.
