VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Charitable barbers a cut above the rest

By Nhật Quang - Nhung Nguyen   April 16, 2016 | 08:11 pm GMT+7
Low-income workers and university students in Hanoi are getting free haircuts on the street thanks to a charity group of 10 barbers.
Tags: charity good deed haircut barbers
 
View more

Guantanamo prisoners, released by Obama, reunite with loved ones

Protester, supporter face off at Clinton rally

Severe drought threatens Vietnam's economy

Cirque du Soleil boycotts North Carolina over homosexual "discriminatory" law

 
go to top