haircut
Free haircuts offer snippet of hope for poor people in Saigon

A group of young apprentice barbers are using a vacant lot in District 7 to give a free cut and trim. 

A cut above: Hanoi's deft sidewalk barbers

Short back and sides, a beard trim and a thorough ear cleaning: there is little Hanoi's streetside barbers won't ...

Charitable barbers a cut above the rest

Low-income workers and university students in Hanoi are getting free haircuts on the street thanks to a charity group of 10 barbers.
April 16, 2016 | 08:11 pm GMT+7
 
