Free haircuts offer snippet of hope for poor people in Saigon

By Vu Doan   August 6, 2017 | 06:48 pm GMT+7
A group of young apprentice barbers are using a vacant lot in District 7 to give a free cut and trim. 
Tags: haircut saigon district 7 video
 
