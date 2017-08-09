VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Saigon’s food waste piles up to alarming levels

By Nhung Nhung   August 9, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam's street food heaven has trouble finding space to dump organic waste, and it's not simply a matter of leftovers.
Tags: Ho Chi Minh City food waste recycling organic waste
 
View more

Saigon airport reins in GrabBike, UberMOTO

Hanoi hospitals overloaded by dengue fever patients

No pool, no problem: Mekong grandma spends 15 years teaching kids to swim for free

Czech pig farm at ex-Nazi camp site to close

 
go to top