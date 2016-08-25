The most read Vietnamese newspaper
recycling
Melting pot: Hanoi smithies transform discarded cans into cookware
90 minutes is all it takes for this couple to melt down scrap metal collected by poor farmers and mold it into pots.
Vietnam, Southeast Asian plastic recyclers hope to clean up after China ban
Vietnam's imports of plastic waste rose by 62 percent to 500,000-550,000 tons for 2017.
Saigon’s food waste piles up to alarming levels
Vietnam's street food heaven has trouble finding space to dump organic waste, and it's not simply a matter of leftovers.
August 09, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
How one Japanese city recycles almost all its garbage into cement
Southern Japanese city recycles almost all of its household waste.
August 25, 2016 | 10:09 am GMT+7