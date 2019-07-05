VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Fashioning flowerpots from trash: one man’s quest to clean up Hoi An beach 
 
 

Fashioning flowerpots from trash: one man’s quest to clean up Hoi An beach

Fashioning flowerpots from trash: one man’s quest to clean up Hoi An beach

By Dac Thanh   July 5, 2019 | 08:52 pm GMT+7
Ho Cong Thanh collects discarded stuff from the beach in Hoi An and recycles them.

Tags:

Vietnam Hoi An recycling reuse
 
View more

Saigon university uses solar power

The playful art of folding coconut leaves in Hanoi

Vam Cong ferry closes after 100 years of service

New age decorations from old tires: Nha Trang man’s unique passion

 
go to top