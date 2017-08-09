VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Saigon airport reins in GrabBike, UberMOTO

By Nguyen Diep, Trang Bui   August 9, 2017 | 04:16 pm GMT+7
Illegal parking and driving on the wrong side of the street near Tan Son Nhat Airport have caught the attention of police. 
Tags: GrabBike UberMOTO Grab Uber Vietnam Tan Son Nhat Airport
 
View more

'Life Lovers' club brings joy to Kiev's senior citizens

Dutch students develop world's first biodegradable car

Inflatable Trump chicken spotted outside White House

Cuban graffiti artists go up the walls in Havana

 
go to top