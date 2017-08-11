VnExpress International
Dutch students develop world's first biodegradable car

By Reuters   August 11, 2017 | 01:50 pm GMT+7
A group of students from the Netherlands have built a 4-seat electric car from materials derived from sugar beets and flax, making it the world's first biodegradable car.
