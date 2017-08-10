VnExpress International
Video

Inflatable Trump chicken spotted outside White House

By Reuters/Colette Luke   August 10, 2017 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
An inflatable chicken with Trump-like hair was spotted outside the White House on Wednesday.
