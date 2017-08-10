VnExpress International
Cuban graffiti artists go up the walls in Havana

By Reuters/Elly Park   August 10, 2017 | 08:17 am GMT+7
As Cuba is opening up, young graffiti artists climb up the walls of Havana to express their thoughts and feelings.
Tags: cuba graffiti
 
