Tan Son Nhat Airport
French consultant hired to give 'objective view' of Saigon's airport expansion plan
The government appears to be looking for a second opinion on a plan drawn up by a local firm.
Saigon airport named among the world's best for a sleepover
Passengers have decided that Tan Son Nhat airport is a great place to take a nap.
Saigon airport reins in GrabBike, UberMOTO
Illegal parking and driving on the wrong side of the street near Tan Son Nhat Airport have caught the attention of police.
August 09, 2017 | 04:16 pm GMT+7
Unseasonal rain floods Ho Chi Minh City airport, paralyzes transport
The dry season is over a month early as sudden two hour rain has turned HCMC streets into canals.
April 01, 2017 | 09:22 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City airport opens $25 mln parking garage
The five-story structure aims to help Tan Son Nhat ease some of the pressure on its facilities caused by high travel demand.
November 16, 2016 | 03:48 pm GMT+7
Chinese man caught stealing from luggage on flight to Ho Chi Minh City: media
Vietnam deported the man to Hong Kong on Wednesday.
November 02, 2016 | 04:42 pm GMT+7
1,000 security personnel to guard Tan Son Nhat Airport for Obama
Airport security forces with more than 1,000 personnel will be carrying out strict inspections at Tan Son Nhat Airport ahead of Obama's flight from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City this ...
May 24, 2016 | 01:32 pm GMT+7
