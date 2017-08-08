VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Human waste becomes fuel for Kenya's urban poor

By Edward Baran/Reuters   August 8, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7
A company in Kenya is manufacturing briquettes from human waste and sawdust collected around Nakuru, a town in the Rift Valley region
Tags: kenya waste energy
 
View more

Hanoi hospitals overloaded by dengue fever patients

No pool, no problem: Mekong grandma spends 15 years teaching kids to swim for free

Czech pig farm at ex-Nazi camp site to close

Saigon’s food waste piles up to alarming levels

 
go to top