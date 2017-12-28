VnExpress International
Workers jump for life during massive fire at Vietnam’s thermal power plant

Investigation found welding at a chimney ignited the blaze.

Philippines says any energy deal in disputed waters must be with Chinese company, not govt

'We are not entering into a sovereign agreement for exploration. It will be an agreement, if we do, between two corporate entities.'
March 01, 2018 | 09:59 am GMT+7

Trump 'energy dominance' policy pits Washington against Moscow

Vietnam, China, Lithuania and Ukraine, are among the more than 30 countries that have recently cut U.S. energy supply deals.
February 11, 2018 | 08:44 am GMT+7

Vietnam's privatization drive seen intact despite power firm's IPO flop

'They pick the nice cherries instead of just putting money into every IPO.'
February 10, 2018 | 09:32 am GMT+7

Germany's potential coalition partners agree on energy, wrangle over health

The parties reached an accord on energy and the environment.
February 04, 2018 | 08:56 am GMT+7

Asia fears US tariffs on washing machines, solar panels just the start

The move has stirred fears more protectionist measures coming out of Washington.
January 23, 2018 | 04:33 pm GMT+7

Trump slaps steep US tariffs on imported washers, solar panels

The tariffs are expected to slow a shift to renewable energy in the United States.
January 23, 2018 | 09:09 am GMT+7

Fukushima operator releases fresh images of reactor wreckage

Images released late Friday show broken metal parts and debris that could be melted fuel.
January 20, 2018 | 04:08 pm GMT+7

Thai Amata plans 15.5 bln baht investment in Vietnam's smart industrial estates

Thai Amata's investment is the next big move for Vietnam, following Thai beverage's $4.8 billion deal to purchase Sabeco. 
January 19, 2018 | 10:27 am GMT+7

Oil rises to mid-2015 high in strongest year opening since 2014

It was the first time since January 2014 that both crude oil benchmarks opened the year above $60 per barrel.
January 02, 2018 | 10:35 am GMT+7

Vietnam plans to raise $289 mln through IPO in power firm

EVNGENCO3 is valued at over $2.2 billion.
December 28, 2017 | 12:10 am GMT+7

Chinese officials point fingers as gasification crisis worsens

China switching millions over to gas from coal, but gas supplies, infrastructure inadequate, leaving many freezing at the start of winter.
December 22, 2017 | 03:42 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s sole oil refinery operator aims to raise $155 mln from January IPO

Binh Son also plans to offer a 49 percent stake in the refinery to strategic investors.
December 21, 2017 | 03:00 pm GMT+7

Former chief of Vietnam’s fuel giant under probe as corruption crackdown escalates

The sweeping crackdown has netted scores of energy executives, with Phung Dinh Thuc being the latest.
December 20, 2017 | 11:08 am GMT+7
