The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
waste
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam, Southeast Asian plastic recyclers hope to clean up after China ban
Vietnam's imports of plastic waste rose by 62 percent to 500,000-550,000 tons for 2017.
Plastic bags coat Saigon's walking street after raving NYE party
It's filthy but not an uncommon sight.
Bali declares 'garbage emergency' amid sea of waste
Bali wages a war on waste.
December 28, 2017 | 04:20 pm GMT+7
US, EU, Japan to join forces on Chinese excess capacity: source
Countries are looking into Chinese intellectual property practices.
December 12, 2017 | 10:22 am GMT+7
Saudi gov't to acquire most expensive painting ever sold, Leonardo da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi'
Saudi bought the most painting ever sold. 'We own it,' the official said.
December 09, 2017 | 09:36 am GMT+7
World's largest ceramic mosaic under maintenance in Hanoi, again
Hanoi is coughing up $110,000 to restore the 7,000 square meter artwork ahead of Lunar New Year.
December 07, 2017 | 02:31 pm GMT+7
Interpol hails seizure of 1.5m tons of illegal waste
Most waste seized was metal or electronic, generally related to the car industry.
August 09, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7
Human waste becomes fuel for Kenya's urban poor
A company in Kenya is manufacturing briquettes from human waste and sawdust collected around Nakuru, a town in the Rift Valley region
August 08, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Concerns as Vietnam allows coal-fired power plant to dump waste near protected waters
Nearly one million of cubic meters of 'organic' mud will be dumped near a marine reserve.
July 02, 2017 | 05:06 pm GMT+7
Global coffee exporter fined $18,700 for discharging toxic waste in southern Vietnam
A secret pipeline spewing untreated waste into a local river was uncovered during a snap inspection.
June 22, 2017 | 09:29 am GMT+7
Landfill operator notorious for causing Saigon stench fined $66,000
It seems local residents have kicked up enough of a stink for authorities to take action.
June 09, 2017 | 07:19 pm GMT+7
Don't look away: Shocking photos of waste from Vietnam and around the globe
Images show a global struggle and serve as a stark reminder of the world we live in.
June 06, 2017 | 10:18 am GMT+7
Toxic waste gushing into Vietnam's rivers and lakes - report
The country's industrial zones release 2 mln cubic meters of untreated wastewater every day.
March 23, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Hanoi has a library built from 8,800 plastic bottles
The project hopes to draw attention to the large amount of plastic waste produced by our so-called modern world.
February 14, 2017 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
Power plant proposes plan to dump 1.3 million tons of waste into Vietnam’s sea
How is the country treating its marine environment?
November 05, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter