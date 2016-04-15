The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
charity
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
FBI investigating Clinton Foundation: reports
Investigators are looking into issues involving donations to the foundation in exchange for political favors.
Fun Run for Charity
Run for fun. Run for a good cause and a chance to win special prizes.
Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific for charitable donations: survey
Most donations in the region were given to children’s causes, natural disaster relief and poverty alleviation.
October 23, 2017 | 10:27 am GMT+7
Veggie restaurant serves up four-cent meals for students, workers in central Vietnam
The owner says he opened the restaurant in Hue to help people in need, and the doors will be open until the end of this year.
October 08, 2017 | 02:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's ex-president and wife make surprise visit to charity eatery
Truong Tan Sang and his wife paid a rare public visit to a charity eatery and made a personal donation of $2,200.
September 19, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
Generosity declines worldwide but Africa saves the day: global survey
Globally donating money and helping a stranger fell by nearly 2 percent.
September 05, 2017 | 08:05 am GMT+7
Charity event: GLOW - Go Light Our World
A fun fair with food, live music and carnival games for everyone to raise money for Loreto Kids Charity.
March 29, 2017 | 06:05 pm GMT+7
Da Nang honors German woman for decade dedicated to helping sick children
Her charity Heart for Heart has donated more than $2.2 million worth of equipment to the city.
December 07, 2016 | 10:59 am GMT+7
Charity bazaar: Winter Wonderland
Have fun with family and friends.
November 24, 2016 | 12:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnam province splits flood donations, angers public
Households affected by flooding have been forced to hand over donations they had received to have them divided equally among all villagers.
October 26, 2016 | 11:15 am GMT+7
Charitable barbers a cut above the rest
Low-income workers and university students in Hanoi are getting free haircuts on the street thanks to a charity group of 10 barbers.
April 16, 2016 | 08:11 pm GMT+7
Philanthropist leaves a lasting $1.8 mln legacy for students
Before his death, Pham Van Ben donated a dorm he built for university students worth VND40 billion ($1.8 million) and set aside a significant part of his fortune for scholarships ...
April 16, 2016 | 08:26 am GMT+7
