Baby rescued from Japan quake rubble

By Reuters April 15, 2016 | 07:12 pm GMT+7

An eight month-old baby has been rescued from the rubble, after a deadly earthquake hit southwest Japan. After six hours, police in northwest Japan have managed to pull this baby girl out from under the rubble of a collapsed home. The eight-month-old was found unharmed under a pillar.The town of Mashiki was one of the worst hit by Thursday's earthquake. At least nine people are dead, and more than 1,000 were injured.The magnitude 6.4-quake was shallow and struck on land -- its intensity was similar to Japan's devastating earthquake in 2011.Power and water have been cut across the area. More than 130 aftershocks have hit.Officials say they are becoming less frequent, although risks of strong aftershocks will remain for about a week.