Armani wows Moscow fashionistas

By Reuters April 15, 2016 | 07:56 pm GMT+7

Giorgio Armani presents his fall 2016 collections to Moscow fashion fans.

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani appeared on a Moscow catwalk on Thursday (April 14) to greet an applauding audience while holding a giant Russian nesting doll. He presented his autumn and winter men's and women's collections for 2016-2017 at a fashion show in a former electric cable factory in the Russian capital. Black velvet and capes were the main looks. As well his fashion collections, Armani presented his book and celebrated the Armani Group's presence in Russia. Armani has dozens of stores across the country and plans to open new ones in 2016, Russian media have reported. Armani's last visit to Russia was in 2009.