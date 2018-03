Dramatic capture of chimpanzee in Japan

By Reuters April 15, 2016 | 05:46 pm GMT+7

Video shows a chimpanzee that escaped from a zoo in Japan climbing power lines before its eventual capture. Chacha the chimpanzee escaped from a zoo in Sendai, northern Japan. Residents alerted authorities to the primate. A vet shot Chacha with a tranquillizer, causing him to fall. Local media says he's since made a full recovery.