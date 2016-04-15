North Korean missile fails to launch

By Reuters April 15, 2016 | 03:23 pm GMT+7

North Korea has tried and failed to launch what experts believe to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile. Yiming Woo reports.

North Korea's latest attempt to launch a mid-range ballistic missile in defiance of U.N. sanctions has failed.

It's an embarrassing setback for leader Kim Jung Un.

South Korea says it's likely the missile has never been flight-tested.

Friday's launch follows Pyongyang's fourth nuclear test in January and a long-range rocket launch in February.

It also coincides with the anniversary of founder Kim Il Sung's birthday, which is widely celebrated by North Koreans.

In 2012, the day was marked by a rocket launch attempt that also failed.

North Korea often threatens to destroy South Korea and the United States. Experts say the latest missile launch was likely an attempt to send a message that it doesn't surrender to sanctions.