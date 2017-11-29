The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Southeast Asia, Australia 'gravely' concerned by North Korean weapons
North Korea has boasted of its plans to develop a missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.
US wants UN action over report on Iranian missiles to Yemen
Iran has strongly denied arming Yemen's rebels and accused the U.S. of presenting 'fabricated' evidence.
Trump issues stay of execution for Iran nuclear deal
The Republican leader grudgingly agreed to sign sanctions waivers, ensuring Washington will live up to its commitments for another 120 days.
January 13, 2018 | 07:50 am GMT+7
N.Korea accepts South's offer of talks next week: Seoul
Tensions have been high after the North carried out multiple missile launches in 2017.
January 05, 2018 | 10:07 am GMT+7
US sanctions North Korean missile experts, Russia offers to mediate
Washington has said that all options, including military ones, are on the table in dealing with North Korea.
December 27, 2017 | 09:11 am GMT+7
N. Korea preparing to launch satellite: report
North Korea is preparing to launch a satellite, a Seoul newspaper said Tuesday.
December 26, 2017 | 11:48 am GMT+7
Japan to expand ballistic missile defense with ground-based Aegis batteries
A proposal to build two Aegis Ashore batteries was approved by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet.
December 19, 2017 | 09:12 am GMT+7
N.Korea 'agent' charged with weapons of mass destruction sale plot in Australia
The man, who has lived in Australia for three decades, allegedly used encrypted communication services to facilitate the attempted trades.
December 17, 2017 | 12:06 pm GMT+7
Japan, US, South Korea to hold missile tracking drill amid North Korea crisis
The United States and South Korea conducted large-scale military drills last week, which the North said made the outbreak of war 'an established fact'.
December 10, 2017 | 03:13 pm GMT+7
UN envoy heads to North Korea as nuclear tensions soar
Tensions rose as N.Korea announced it had successfully test-fired a new ICBM.
December 05, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
N. Korea launch 'violent act' that can't be tolerated: Japan
By launching the missile, North Korea has ignored the international community's 'united, strong will toward a peaceful solution.'
November 29, 2017 | 08:34 am GMT+7
Hillary Clinton says threats to start war with N.Korea 'dangerous, short-sighted'
'There is no need for us to be bellicose and aggressive over North Korea.'
October 18, 2017 | 09:14 am GMT+7
Trump ignores pleas to calm North Korea tensions
Trump urged nations to 'isolate the North Korean menace.'
September 27, 2017 | 08:38 am GMT+7
China follows UN sanctions with bans, limits on fuel products to North Korea
Imports of textiles from North Korea would also be banned immediately.
September 23, 2017 | 03:57 pm GMT+7
Trump orders new sanctions against N.Korea, Kim calls him 'deranged'
Under Kim, North Korea has launched dozens of missiles as it accelerates a program aimed at enabling it to target the U.S.
September 22, 2017 | 09:06 am GMT+7
