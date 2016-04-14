VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Rare bill drives hundreds to State Bank office

By Tran Huan - Huy Manh - Nhung Nguyen   April 14, 2016 | 05:53 pm GMT+7
Locals were up early waiting to get their hands on the new 100 dong banknote issued in celebration of the State Bank’s 65th anniversary.
Tags: 100-dong banknote
View more

Illegal opium cultivation stays on a high in Afghanistan

Poachers kill rhino in India after British royal couple's visit

Strong earthquake hits Japan, killing at least nine

Wave surfing championship

 
go to top