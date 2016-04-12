VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag wild animal
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Dead tigers found in Thai temple amid trafficking fears

Thai wildlife authorities found 40 tiger cub carcasses in a freezer in Thailand's infamous Tiger Temple on Wednesday as they removed live animals in ...

Wild elephant destroys motorbike

A wild elephant appeared on a road in the Dong Nai Culture And Nature Reserve on the morning of April 11, ...
 
go to top