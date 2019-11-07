Moon bear freed from Hanoi circus school

|
The bear, which weighs about 150 kg, was given to the school 10 years ago as a gift. However, since the circus plans to stop using wild animals in its shows, it decided to transfer the bear to the center. The transfer took place Wednesday.
Due to long-term captivity, the bear shows signs of losing its normal self-defense instincts, experts said.
Doctors and other experts from the center carried out a health check before transferring the bear. Results revealed weak eyesight and several open wounds.
The bear will be taken to the rescue center in the Tam Dao National Park in Vinh Phuc Province, one and a half hours north of Hanoi. It will undergo a 45-day quarantine period and medical treatment before being integrated into the park's open area.
Honey, dried fruits and other food items were used to lure the bear into another cage for the transfer.
Enticed by the spoon of honey, the bear moved out of its old cage.
The new cage was then sealed and tagged before the transfer.
Earlier, on Monday, four rhesus macaques, each weighing around three kilograms, were also transferred from the school to the Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Center.