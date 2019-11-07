VnExpress International
Moon bear freed from Hanoi circus school

By Ngoc Thanh   November 7, 2019 | 06:00 pm GMT+7

A 10-year-old moon bear has been transferred from the Vietnam Circus and Vaudeville School to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center.

The bear, which weighs about 150 kg, was personally given to the school 10 years ago as a gift. However, as the school plans to stop using wild animals in its shows, it has decided to transfer the bear to the center.

Due to being in long-term captivity, the bear has shown signs of losing its self-defense instincts which are normally present in wild animals.

Doctors perform health check-ups for the bear prior to its transfer. Results revealed an eye with signs of being in decline, repetitive responses, and several open wounds.

The bear will be taken to the rescue center in the Tam Dao National Park in Vinh Phuc Province, one and a half hours north of Hanoi. It will undergo a 45-day quarantine period and medical treatment before being integrated into the parks open area.

Honey. dried fruits and other food items are used to lure the bear into another cage for transfer.

The bear moves from its old cage into another.

The new cage is sealed and tagged by the Hanoi Veterinary Department in preparation for the bears transfer.

Earlier, on Monday, four rhesus macaques, each weighing around three kilograms, were also transferred from the school to the Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Center.
