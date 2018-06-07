VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Five dead tiger cubs found on way to wine brewers in Vietnam
 
 

Five dead tiger cubs found on way to wine brewers in Vietnam

Five dead tiger cubs found on way to wine brewers in Vietnam

By Van Hai   June 7, 2018 | 10:52 am GMT+7
Tigers are trafficked in Vietnam for their meat, bones, decorative skin and claws.

Tags:

Vietnam wildlife Vietnam tiger cubs trafficking wild animal
 
View more

A Vietnamese UN soldier teaches peace

First passengers give Hanoi bus tour a thumbs-up

Israeli self-defense class helps fight sexual harassment in Vietnam

When in Hue, take a tour in the old Pagoda of the Celestial Lady

 
go to top