Tag
trafficking
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
One in 20 of South Africa's rhinos slaughtered in 2017
Demand for rhino horn surged in newly-affluent Asian countries, such as Vietnam.
Thai police arrest Vietnamese 'kingpin' in wildlife trafficking
A Vietnamese national was arrested on Friday evening over the smuggling of 14 rhino horns worth around $1 million ...
Live tiger rescued from car en route to Hanoi
Wild tigers can be counted on one hand in Vietnam, where people consume everything from the skin to the bones.
November 08, 2017 | 09:54 am GMT+7
UK anti-slavery drive must stop victims before they leave Vietnam: activists
Vietnam consistently ranks as one of the top three source countries for victims of modern slavery in Britain.
October 20, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7
Charity seeks soccer players to tackle Vietnamese slave trade
Vietnamese pay smugglers up to $30,000 to get to Britain, lured by fake promises of lucrative jobs.
September 28, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Amid the exodus, lone Rohingya children face dangers in camps
'We are very sad without our parents and feel very lonely,' said a child.
September 19, 2017 | 08:01 am GMT+7
Customs officer arrested after 213 containers disappear from Saigon port
The containers were likely to have contained contraband, and were slipped out under the radar.
September 11, 2017 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Britain turns back 100 suspected slaves at Scottish airport
Most of the victims were forced to work in sex industry.
August 25, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Trafficked to China to marry, a Myanmar woman hopes to save others from same fate
The nightmare for May Khine Oo started on a trip home to Myanmar but it lasted almost 13 years.
August 24, 2017 | 08:16 am GMT+7
New research could help reveal who is buying online trafficking ads
Most sex trafficking victims are children, and most are advertised or sold online.
August 18, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7
Trafficked, beaten, abused: life of a Nigerian house girl
Many girls are sent away by their parents who cannot afford to feed or school them, while others provide for their families.
July 24, 2017 | 09:13 am GMT+7
Late check-in, no luggage, child in tow - signs of slavery?
Each year, 93,000 people are sexually exploited and 4,500 others exploited for labor in European hotels.
July 21, 2017 | 09:16 am GMT+7
African rhino horn shipment seized at Saigon airport
The haul was identified as rare white rhino horn with an estimated street value of nearly $352,000.
June 14, 2017 | 10:57 pm GMT+7
Lion fangs found in passenger's sandals at Saigon airport
Airport security also discovered items made from ivory and bundles of elephant tail hair in the latest incident.
May 14, 2017 | 10:56 am GMT+7
Vietnam customs officers seize 1.5 kilos of rhino horn shipped on flight from Africa
The hidden shipment was identified as black rhino horn from the critically endangered species native to eastern and southern Africa.
May 08, 2017 | 07:50 pm GMT+7
