"Secret Life of Pets" is top dog

By Reuters/Jillian Kitchener   July 18, 2016 | 08:26 am GMT+7
Domestic animals bark the loudest this week at the box office, with the animated comedy "Secret Life of Pets" chewing on $50.6 million in North American ticket sales.
