VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Caught on camera: Under-10-second motorbike thefts

By Nhung Nguyen   July 18, 2016 | 06:12 pm GMT+7
Careful where you leave your bike because it will disappear in the blink of an eye if these guys get their hands on it!
Tags: motorbike vietnam Criminal
 
View more

In Saigon, superheroes actually get paid

How to swap a grenade for a bag of sugar in HCMC

Vietnam cop kung-fu kicks high-speed bikers

Whistling enthusiasts battle it out in Japan

 
go to top