VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

How to swap a grenade for a bag of sugar in HCMC

By VnExpress   July 21, 2016 | 10:33 am GMT+7
Residents are exchanging weapons for household gifts.
Tags: police Ho Chi Minh City
 
View more

What can you buy for two dimes in Hanoi?

Saigon cyclists on mission to clean up canal

First Kong teaser reveals the monkey's splendid hometown

In Saigon, superheroes actually get paid

 
go to top