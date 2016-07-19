The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Self-made firefighting tricycle battles blazes in Saigon's alley matrix
22 Mar 2018
Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home
22 Mar 2018
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
20 Mar 2018
Flying taxi trials get go ahead in New Zealand
19 Mar 2018
Vietnam cop kung-fu kicks high-speed bikers
By
Phuong Son
July 19, 2016 | 05:26 pm GMT+7
A viral video shows a police officer doing his best Jackie Chan impression.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
police
View more
Saigon cyclists on mission to clean up canal
First Kong teaser reveals the monkey's splendid hometown
In Saigon, superheroes actually get paid
How to swap a grenade for a bag of sugar in HCMC
Reading:
Vietnam cop kung-fu kicks high-speed bikers
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World