Suicide Squad tops box office for third week
The super hero film, Suicide Squad delivers a one-two punch on their competition at the North American box office.
"Secret Life of Pets" is top dog
Domestic animals bark the loudest this week at the box office, with the animated comedy "Secret Life of Pets" ...
'Finding Dory' sets record on opening weekend
Finding Dory," the sequel to the film "Finding Nemo," makes the largest debut ever for an animated film at the North American box office.
June 20, 2016 | 09:14 am GMT+7
Angry birds fly high at box office
"The Angry Birds Movie" has soared at the box office this weekend, claiming the top spot from Captain America.
May 23, 2016 | 08:24 am GMT+7
"Captain America: Civil War" soars to $73 million
The third installment of Disney-Marvel Universe's "Captain America" series dominated once again in the U.S. box office, bringing in an estimated $73 million this weekend.
May 16, 2016 | 07:58 am GMT+7
The highs and lows of being an Avenger
The cast of the upcoming 'Captain America: Civil War' talk about the unexpected trials and tribulations of playing superheroes.
April 27, 2016 | 09:19 am GMT+7
