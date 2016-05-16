The most read Vietnamese newspaper
"Captain America: Civil War" soars to $73 million
By
Reuters/Nathan Frandino
May 16, 2016 | 07:58 am GMT+7
The third installment of Disney-Marvel Universe's "Captain America" series dominated once again in the U.S. box office, bringing in an estimated $73 million this weekend.
Tags:
Captain America: Civil War
top box office
