Vietnamese drumming prodigy wows world-famous rock band

By Nhung Nguyen   May 16, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
Trong Nhan, a drumming prodigy who was named the winner of Vietnam’s Got Talent 2016, wowed American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold; and he is just nine years old.
