VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Russia's Lavrov raises concerns about U.S. missile shield in Europe

By Reuters/Deborah Lutterbec   May 17, 2016 | 09:07 am GMT+7
Russia's Lavrov raises concerns about missile shield in Europe saying, "NATO countries are trying to increase confrontation by moving military infrastructure east."
Tags: NATO missile shield Europe Russia
View more

Therapy dogs help New York immigrant kids clear reading hurdles

Turkish town becoming front-line in Syrian war

Milking it – The man who paints cows

Last day of Ambassadors' excursion into Son Doong Cave

 
go to top