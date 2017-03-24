The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam’s business environment changing for the better: European commerce chamber
Average GDP growth of over 6 percent in the past 20 years indicates Vietnam is moving forward.
Baby born on British roadside after snow blocks hospital dash
Britain, and most of Europe, has been gripped by extreme cold weather and major snowfall throughout the week.
9 dead as huge storms batter Europe
Storm Friederike has claimed at least six lives in Germany, including two truck drivers whose vehicles were blown over by the gales.
January 19, 2018 | 09:51 am GMT+7
Europe turns on Facebook, Google for digital tax revamp
They have revolutionized the way we live, but are U.S. tech giants the new robber barons of the 21st century?
November 19, 2017 | 04:16 pm GMT+7
A fifth of women over 65 in Europe disabled by 2047: study
In Germany, for example, 27 percent of women 65 and older reported at least one long-term health problem.
October 24, 2017 | 08:11 am GMT+7
Contaminated eggs scandal spreads from Europe to Asia
When eaten in large quantities contaminted eggs can harm people's kidneys, liver and thyroid glands, said the World Health Organization.
August 12, 2017 | 08:23 am GMT+7
Summer lovin'? Not in angry Europe's tourist hotspots
Chronic overcrowding in Europe's tourism hotspots is fuelling an angry backlash, from polite protest to 'Go Home' graffiti and even physical intimidation.
August 05, 2017 | 08:24 am GMT+7
Extreme weather seen killing 152,000 Europeans a year by 2100
Two in three people in Europe likely to be affected if greenhouse gas emissions and extreme weather events are not controlled.
August 05, 2017 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Ships rescue some 730 migrants in Mediterranean
Pregnant women and children were also rescued.
June 19, 2017 | 08:55 am GMT+7
ECB says 2016 was best year since crisis
Inflation fell back in March after briefly spiked past its target in February.
April 10, 2017 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
After historic week, Brexit dawns a shade warmer
'There are bound to be good times and bad... Right now, we are all being at least polite.'
April 02, 2017 | 05:48 pm GMT+7
Man tries to drive into crowd in Belgium's Antwerp shopping street
Belgian police have arrested the driver, a French national of North African origin and sent in a bomb disposal robot to remove items from the car.
March 24, 2017 | 08:25 am GMT+7
Deadly Islamist attacks in Europe since 2014
Islamist militants have caused 10 deadly attacks in Europe in the last two years.
July 18, 2016 | 03:59 pm GMT+7
State of emergency declared in part of Germany after heavy rainfall floods
Emergency crews in Polling, Germany, frantically work to keep flood waters from spreading further, after heavy rainfall floods parts of the town prompting officials to declare a ...
June 06, 2016 | 07:54 am GMT+7
Ecstasy use jumps in Europe, no longer just a dance drug
The drug ecstasy is making a comeback in Europe, spreading as a mainstream party narcotic away from its niche use at dance clubs and reaching new young users, the Lisbon-based ...
May 31, 2016 | 07:16 pm GMT+7
