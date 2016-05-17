VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Turkish town becoming front-line in Syrian war

By Reuters/Deborah Lutterbeck    May 17, 2016 | 10:53 am GMT+7
Distressed residents of Kilis are angry at rocket attacks from Islamic State and fearful for the future, as the border town becomes a front-line and thousands flee.
Tags: Syria IS Turkey
View more

China and Thailand, a match made in business heaven

Landslides, heavy flooding in Sri Lanka

The filling station that makes its own fuel

Therapy dogs help New York immigrant kids clear reading hurdles

 
go to top