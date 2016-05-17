VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Therapy dogs help New York immigrant kids clear reading hurdles

By Reuters/Elly Park   May 17, 2016 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
A reading program aimed at improving the literacy skills of immigrant children uses therapy dogs as furry, non judgmental listeners.
Tags: therapy dogs immigration immigrant Latino U.S.
View more

Zuckerberg to meet conservatives over Facebook’s alleged political bias in Trending Topics

China and Thailand, a match made in business heaven

Landslides, heavy flooding in Sri Lanka

The filling station that makes its own fuel

 
go to top